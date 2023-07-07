End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
The transit operator says the two-year pilot project, which started in the fall of 2021, will end on Oct. 13.
That means London, St. Marys and Stratford will no longer see GO trains on the tracks.
Stratford city councillor Jo-Dee Burbach says the service has been a positive for the city.
“Definitely for commuters, it's very important,” Burbach said. “I actually talked to a couple of people this past week that have moved here from Toronto because they knew that this GO Train service existed, and we're very disheartened to hear that it might be canceled.”
GO had been using VIA rail stations and tracks to make the service work, but now VIA says it is resuming some service paused during the pandemic, meaning there is no longer room for the GO trains.
VIA has indicated it will increase service along the London to Kitchener line once GO service ends, but it’s not clear if those trains will be during commuter hours.
CTV’s Jeff Pickel will have more on the economic impact of losing the service on CTV News at five and six and this online story will be updated.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: policeA man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.