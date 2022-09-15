End of summer-blended gas means lower prices at the pump for Calgary consumers

Thursday marked the end of summer-blended gasoline, which, it turns out, should bring a bit of good news for inflation-bruised Calgary motorists.

According to a blog posted on gasbuddy.com, Sept. 15 is the day gas refineries switch from making more expensive, summer-blend gasoline to cheaper, winter-blend gasoline.

In summer, gas has a higher chance of evaporating from your vehicle's fuel system, which produces more smog and greater emissions.

Because of that, fuel is blended with lower Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP), which has lower volatility, but can add up to around 3.5 cents a litre (or 15 cents per gallon) to the cost of filling up.

Winter-blends have higher RVP, allowing them to evaporate more easily and ignite more easily. It's cheaper to produce than summer blend, which means cheaper prices at the pump from September through April.

We made it... September 15 is the last day the EPA requires gas stations to sell summer blend gas



Beginning today, stations will transition back to winter gas - which often means cheaper prices for you!

Prices can be expected to fall anywhere from 2.2 cents a litre to 7 cents a litre (10 to 30 cents a gallon) starting in late September through late November as demand decreases.

Thursday, according to GasBuddy.com, Calgary's average price of a litre was $1.39, down 11.9 cents a litre in the past month. It's also down 1.7 cents a litre in the past week.

By comparison, Edmonton's average price of a litre is $1.31.5, which is down 13.8 cents a litre from last month.

If that makes you angry, consider this: Victoria's average price of a litre is $1.89.9, up 5.6 cents a litre from last month.