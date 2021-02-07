Barrie's Route 11 bus route may be nearing its last stop.

On Monday, councillors will consider ending scheduled service on the under-used line in favour of the app-based transit on-demand model.

The city's transit and parking department says Route 11, with stops at the Allandale Recreation Centre and Park Place, has consistently been Barrie's lowest-performing line since it was introduced in 2016. Only five people board an hour.

A transit on-demand pilot was launched in August. The service doesn't offer door-to-door drop-off but allows riders to move between existing bus stops outside a set schedule.

If council agrees to nix Route 11, the last day of scheduled service could be as soon as Feb 13.