Barrie's lowest-performing bus route has made its last stop.

Saturday marked the last day of regularly scheduled service along Route 11, which connects destinations including the Allandale Recreation Centre and Park Place.

The line is shifting to a transit-on-demand model in which users request pick-ups at existing stops through an app.

City staff say Route 11 has underperformed since its introduction in 2016, only seeing an average of five riders an hour.

"There's a lot of savings when it comes to running the service less when it's less busy," Mayor Jeff Lehman said earlier this month.

"You can also run routes more efficiently because they'll finish their travel much faster because they're only going to the scheduled stops, rather than having to stop at each spot along the way."