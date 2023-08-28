'End summer on a high note': Annual Regina Summer Bash gives out one last dose of fun before school

With the summer season coming to a close – the start of classes are on the horizon. Two Regina neighbourhoods are taking the time to celebrate and make sure the memories last through the winter.

“Kids are having a blast especially because there’s only a few days left with school’s about to start,” parent Patrick Denis told CTV News.

“So it’s important to us that the kids have something to do. It’s also a great place to hang out with some friends before everyone starts at different schools.”

Face painting, obstacle courses and an appearance by the Saskatchewan Roughriders were just some of the activities at the summer bash.

“It’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon,” said Leah Younghusband, who attended the event with her daughter.

“Working fulltime, it’s hard to have those moments all the time with your kiddos over the summer. So this is kind of a good way to end summer on a high note.”

Organizer Crystal Wishlow of the Arcola East Community Association said the event offers a venue for families across the city to meet new people.

“It’s excellent for people to be able to get out and see their neighbours or even people on the other side of the city that they’ve never met before,” she explained.

“My son is here and he just met some of his friends from school so it’s nice to be able to make those connections with people."

The event aims to create a sense of community amongst neigbours. A purpose that seems to be fullfilled every year.