'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one

Alberta's premier asked the prime minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.

Danielle Smith promised energy would be on the speaking schedule ahead of a closed door meeting with Justin Trudeau.

She's repeatedly taken exception to a push out of Ottawa towards a net-zero power grid.

"I've indicated to the Prime Minister that it is not possible by 2035, which is the federal target," she said ahead of the one-on-one. "We've been told that by our experts here."

Another target would see emissions from the oil and gas sector drastically decreased.

"We know an emissions cap, or emissions reduction -- such as the one that's been proposed of 42 per cent by 2032 -- would also result in essentially a production cap," Smith told reporters.

Both Smith and Trudeau have expressed a willingness to collaborate through a working group, and that was the PM's message Friday.

"We'll sit down and figure out what our experts are saying, what your experts are saying, and then figure out the common ground and the path forward," Trudeau said.

Many experts have deemed the federal goals ambitious, but the belief out of Ottawa is they are achievable with help from new technologies.

Trudeau pointed to the province's work with carbon, hydrogen, solar and renewables before heading into the meeting.

"Alberta has long been an extraordinary innovative leader in providing energy to the continent, and indeed the world," he said.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is also in town for the Stampede.

He told CTV News he hasn't scheduled a meeting with Smith. But the former Calgarian did have some thoughts on the PM's sit down, insisting his party is more pro-energy.

"I hope Justin Trudeau will tell Danielle Smith he's sorry for attacking our western energy sector and for killing pipelines," he said.

Both federal leaders will continue their Stampede tours on Saturday.

Canada's premiers are set to meet in Winnipeg next week.