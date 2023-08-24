Energy minister to consider Sault's electricity request

Representatives from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) will be making a trip to Sault Ste. Marie in the coming weeks to discuss the city's request for an energy transmission increase.

This comes after city and PUC officials met with Energy Minister Todd Smith at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in London this week.

The meeting follows a letter from Mayor Matthew Shoemaker to Smith regarding the IESO's list of priorities for new power generation – which did not include Sault Ste. Marie.

"The minister has got the right under the Ontario Energy Board Act to designate a transmission line a priority, which moves it up the IESOs list in terms of capital spends," said Shoemaker.

"So, we did ask that the minister do that. He took that under advisement and hopefully we'll have a decision on that in the near future."

Algoma Steel's electric arc furnaces, which are still being built, are what prompted the discussion. As it stands, the grid would not be able to power the furnaces, which also calls into question any other industrial demands.

"We do have conversations going on with other entities who would like to locate in Sault Ste. Marie," said CAO Malcolm White.

"They're especially interested in the availability of green energy. And so, we have to be thinking about more than just Algoma Steel."