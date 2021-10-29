Energy provider says Alberta natural gas rates set to soar next month

Default natural gas rates are set to soar by more than 30 per cent in November, says Direct Energy Regulated Services.

It says customers will see their rate increase from $4.079 per gigajoule to $5.328 per gigajoule.

The company says the rate was verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission and reflects a market price for November supplies of about $4.96.

It says the typical residential gas bill for its customers in November is anticipated to be about $200 based on an average consumption of 14 gigajoules.