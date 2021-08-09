Energy stocks lead major indexes lower in U.S. trading
Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings reports and cautiously watch the latest virus surge for its impact on economic growth.
-
More firefighters arrive to battle out-of-control Cowichan Valley blazeA wildfire burning out of control in the Cowichan Valley has prompted the BC Wildfire Service to send more firefighting personnel into the region Monday.
-
Cambridge man charged after pointing replica gun at residentA man has been charged after he pointed a replica gun at a person in Cambridge.
-
Human remains found near Assiniboine River: RCMPRCMP in Headingley is investigating after human remains were discovered along the shores of the Assiniboine River over the weekend.
-
Feds installing 46 electric vehicle charges across Waterloo RegionThe federal government is installing 46 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Waterloo Region.
-
Police searching for vehicle in area of Cambridge shooting earlier this monthWaterloo regional police are searching for a white Lexus IS 250 that was in the area of Mercer Road and Magor Drive in Cambridge during a shooting on Aug. 1.
-
Inquest into the death of Geoff Morris begins in ReginaAn inquest into the death of a man who died after he was shot by a Regina police officer began Monday morning in Regina.
-
Metro Vancouver weather: Temperatures could reach 35 C inland this weekMetro Vancouver residents are in for another streak of high temperatures in the days ahead, even after the region saw rain for the first time in more than a month over the weekend.
-
Red tank tracks painted at London MPs offices and home of General Dynamics presidentActivists targeted the constituency offices of London MPs Peter Fragiskatos and Kate Young, along with the home of General Dynamics Land Systems Canada president on Monday morning.
-
No water, no snowmaking: Manitoba ski hill cancels upcoming seasonOne of Manitoba’s most popular ski hills will not open for the season due to the ongoing drought in the province.