Energy usage app spreading across Ontario

Electricity customers across Ontario will soon know exactly how much electricity they use each hour, of each day.

“The Green Button program provides, you as a customer with access, to energy usage date in a friendly format, so you can better manage your energy use,” says Westario Power, president and CEO Jenny Alfandary.

By November 2023, all Ontario utilities will have to offer customers access to their hourly energy usage, as part of the province’s Green Button initiative.

Westario Power, which manages electricity distribution for more than 15 communities in Bruce, Wellington, and Huron counties, is amongst the first utilities, following London Hydro and Essex Powerlines, to jump aboard with their “Empowered” app.

“For the first time, Ontarians can choose an electricity plan, that best suits their lifestyle, and electricity use,” says Alfandary.

“It truly unlocks a tremendous amount of potential, especially with electric vehicles, coming on,” says Essex Powerlines CEO, John Avdoulos.

Westario’s “Empowered” app comes online this May. Alfandary is hopeful, that other Ontario utilities will adopt Westario’s Bruce County created “Empowered” app, for use in their area, instead of developing their own.

“It’s unique. It’s inclusive. There’s no language barriers, so it will help immigrants. It’s also outstanding for seniors,” says Alfandary.

Ontario utilities, including natural gas suppliers, have until November 2023 to provide their customers with hourly energy usage data through a secured app.

Westario’s “Empowered” app will launch May 25.