Energy utility officially launches energy tracking app

Westario Power customers can now track how much energy they use, every hour of every day.

“The release of our EMPowered portal delivers an outstanding achievement by our team. Hydro customers, staff, leadership as well as external builders will be armed with an adaptive, easy-to-use portal to empower consumers to make informed decisions when it comes to their electricity consumption,” said Westario Power president and CEO, Jenny Alfandary.

Westario is one of the first Ontario utilities to launch their own app to allow customers to track their energy usage.

All Ontario utilities will have to have a similar tracking program in place for their customers by November 2023, as part of Ontario’s Green Button Initiative.

“We have created a tool that provides simple integration, is scalable across all devices, and perhaps most importantly, provides for robust security so consumers can rest assured they are not at risk of unknowingly sharing their information,” said Alfandary.

Westario, which is based in Walkerton, Ont., manages electricity distribution for more than 15 communities in Bruce, Wellington and Huron counties, and is amongst the first utilities — following London Hydro and Essex Powerlines — to jump aboard the Green Button Initiative with their EMPowered app.