Engine failure, fire force WestJet Encore flight back to Calgary

A WestJet Encore flight returned to Calgary on Wednesday after an engine failure and fire while heading north of the city.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says it happened at 9:11 a.m. on a De Havilland DHC-8-400.

It was headed to Fort Chipewyan with two flight crew and two flight attendants.

WestJet has not yet responded to CTV Calgary's request for additional information about the flight but it appears it was headed to the community to transport wildfire evacuees.

The right engine failed, an emergency was declared and the fire was extinguished before landing back in Calgary.

WestJet said in a statement the issue occurred as a result of an engine compressor failure.

"The crew followed all standard safety procedures and were able to safely contain any fire due to comprehensive operating procedures and engine design. As this was an aircraft positioning to Fort Chipewyan, there were no guests on board and at no point was the safety of our crew at risk," said Denise Kenny, WestJet's public relations manager.

The TSB has deployed two investigators to gather information and assess the occurrence.

They will examine the aircraft, interview witnesses and retrieve the flight data recorder, cockpit recorder and other components.