You can pick your own delicious Saskatoon berries at this farm just outside the city

Every year, about a thousand people make a pilgrimage to Rhodes Raspberries and Black Currants just south of Saskatoon, owner Peter Rhodes says.

This is a good year for Saskatoon berries, according to the 90-year-old grower. He says last year’s heat was good for growth, but this year is even better.

“There’s a bit more moisture this year and a bit more attention, more fertilizer and more pruning,” Rhodes says.

He moved to Saskatoon from England 20 years ago. A former sheep farmer, he took up growing various berries. Saskatoon berries didn’t grow in his home country and while he doesn’t mind the taste, he prefers black currants.

Many of the people who come to his orchard are looking for Saskatoon berries to use for wine, pies and cakes.

The berry veteran says he trims the bushes down to the ground periodically and they grow back within two years.

Rhodes sees a lot of tourists at his U-pick farm, but he also has regulars.

“First Nations people come from all the way up north. They travel five hours to come to pick here,” he says.

Erin McCrea, a mom who is constantly searching for things to do with her six-year-old son, likes Rhodes' orchard so much she included it on her list of places to pick Saskatoon berries for Family Fun Saskatoon.

The idea came from recent trips to berry farms.

“This year I just noticed all the sounds of family around us and people come and they enjoy the nature and kids get to see things grow,” McCrea says.

Her son Anthony says he does like to eat the berries, but that’s not the most appealing part.

"Well, the best part is the picking part.”

McCrea hopes others submit their favourite Saskatoon picking spots to add to her list of nine and is hoping to add some places to pick wild berries.

“I wouldn’t mind putting some wild ones on the list, but I just don’t know the rules as much about that and getting permission, where and when,” she says.

She also admits those wild picking spots might be juicy family secrets that are carefully guarded.

Norah Yusuf, originally from South Sudan, also comes out to help pick berries at Rhodes. She picks about 10 litres each visit.

“It would take two or three hours to fill up,” Yusuf says.

She’s a bit of a celebrity here too because she attracts attention with her unique picking style. She carries the large pail on her head.

“The kids see me and say, 'wow, look at that, how do you that?'”

She’s been in Canada for 15 years, but used some of the knowledge from her home country to pick Saskatoons.

“In Africa, we carry water on our heads so it’s much easier when you put something on your head and some in your hand,” she says.

But she’s quick to point out that, it’s really not that easy for others to master.

“If you don’t have that skill, it can just fall down."