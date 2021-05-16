Enhanced bike routes start to open in Winnipeg

A popular pilot program allowing cyclists and pedestrians to take over city streets has returned, minus the pedestrians.

The 2021 Enhanced Summer Bike Route program has begun in Winnipeg with the first eight routes opening on Saturday, with the remaining ones set to open May 17-21.

The program follows last year’s successful Open Streets program, which allowed both cyclists and walkers to take over a number of city streets while limiting traffic.

Once the routes are up and running vehicle traffic will be limited to one block with the exception of part of Lyndale Drive where residents of the bays are allowed to use the road to access their homes.

Pedestrians won’t be permitted to walk on the roads if there is a usable sidewalk present. This is in line with the Highway Traffic Act and differs from last year’s program. According to the city’s Public Works department the change created issues because it had to fix all of its signs from last year.

Winnipeg city council approved 13 new Sunday and holiday bike routes on April 29, and expanded the hours of both the new routes and the four existing ones. They will be in place until early November.

Here is a list of all of the routes:

Lyndale Dr. from Cromwell St. to Gauvin St. -- open 7 days/week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wellington Cres. from Academy Rd. to Guelph St. -- open 7 days/week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wolseley Ave. from Raglan Rd. to Maryland St. -- open 7 days/week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kildonan Dr. between Helmsdale Ave. and Irving Pl. -- open 7 days/week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scotia St. from Armstrong Ave. to Anderson Ave. - open weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wellington Ave. from Maryland St. to Strathcona St. -- open weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Assiniboine Ave. from Parkside Dr. to Ferry Rd. -- open weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rover Ave. between Hallet Street and Stephens Street -- open weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Churchill Dr. between Hay St. and Jubilee Ave. -- not open

Egerton Rd. between Bank Ave. and Morier Ave. -- not open

Kilkenny Dr. between Burgess Ave. and Kings Dr. / Kings Dr. between Kilkenny Dr. and Patricia Ave. -- not open

Alexander Ave. from Arlington St. to Princess St. -- not open

Ravelston Ave. from Wayoata St. to Brewster St. -- not open

Linwood St. from Portage Ave. to Silver Ave. -- not open

Harbison Ave. West from Henderson Highway to eastern terminus -- not open

Rose Lake Court surrounding Rose Lake Green -- not open

Youville St. from Eugenie Str. to Haig Ave. -- not open

The city noted until signs have been installed on the routes regular traffic rules apply to both cyclists and vehicles.