Enhanced COVID-19 vaccine record required in Alberta starting Monday

If your Alberta COVID-19 vaccine record does not have a QR code on it, it will no longer be valid in 24 hours.

The Alberta government is reminding residents to acquire an updated immunization record from the province's website that meets the current standards.

All Albertans who enter businesses and venues taking part in Alberta's Restriction Exemption Program (REP) will need to show a record with a QR code that will be scanned on entry.

A digital copy of the record can be printed or shown on a mobile device but printed paper copies are available for free from any registry agent's office or by calling 811.

"Alberta's more secure and scannable QR code vaccine record makes it easier for Albertans to safely take part in daily activities," said Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping in a release.

The following documents are also acceptable forms of vaccine proof:

Canadian Armed Forces vaccine record;

First Nations immunization record;

Vaccine records issued by other provinces and territories;

ArriveCan app for international travellers and valid international travel identity document;

Negative privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours; and

Valid proof of medical exemption.

CALGARY CASINO OFFERING TESTING

While Albertans are expected to pay out of pocket for COVID-19 testing, some businesses in the city of Calgary are offering the service, free of charge, to guests.

The Grey Eagle Resort & Casino says it will conduct testing for guests on a daily basis.

"Unable to provide proof of vaccine? The Grey Eagle Casino is now offering free rapid COVID-19 testing daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. to allow casino access to all of our valued guests," it wrote on its website.

The testing also includes a 72-hour printed certificate of the negative test results.

CTV News has reached out to the casino for comment on the policy.

VACCINATION NUMBERS RISING

According to the province's records, more than 6.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta.

More than 87 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose while 81.8 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

"Thank you to the more than three million Albertans who have been vaccinated and have already accessed their enhanced vaccine records," Copping said.

"I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to get the facts they need by speaking to their doctor."