Enhanced masking requirements expanded to 7 Alberta hospitals: AHS

Alberta Health Services says enhanced masking requirements are now in place at seven hospitals, including:

Royal Alexandra Hospital (implemented October 13).

University of Alberta Hospital and the Stollery Children’s Hospital

Misericordia Community Hospital

Grey Nuns Community Hospital

Alberta Hospital Edmonton

Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

The requirements are also in place at the Central Alberta Cancer Centre, which is located at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Staff, doctors, volunteers, and contracted workers must wear masks in all patient care areas, elevators, stairways, common areas, gift shops, cafeterias, and continuing care areas.

Masks are optional for workers where they are in an area where there is no contact with patients, such as break rooms.

Patients, visitors, and support persons are only required to wear masks in emergency departments and labour and delivery assessment and triage areas.

AHS says no patient will be denied services.