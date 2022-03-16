Enhanced measures to control feral pigs introduced in Sask.

New measures to proactively control feral pigs in the province were introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan, on Wednesday.

Regulations are being developed by the Ministry of Agriculture for licensing existing commercial wild boar farms and imposing a halt on new farms.

Agriculture Minister David Marit said these steps will improve risk management and protect the security of the agriculture industry.

“Increasing feral pig surveillance and eradication efforts, along with declaring them a regulated pest, are proactive measures to help ensure the health of both the agriculture industry and the natural environment in Saskatchewan,” he said.

Regulations on wild boar and feral pigs will also be developed under the Pest Control Act, which would control efforts and create public obligations to report the species.

Feral pigs are invasive and overpopulated within localized regions of the province, they represent a significant problem due to damage caused to the areas. Feral pigs are also potential carriers of livestock diseases, which is a threat to the Canadian pork industry.

The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) and the Ministry of Agriculture are working closely with the public, rural municipalities and producer associations like Sask Pork to deal with the issue of feral pigs in the province.

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) recently requested a long term solution to this issue in the province.

Annual funding for the SCIC Feral Wild Boar Control Program for surveillance and eradication efforts in the province is being doubled to $200,000.