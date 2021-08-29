'Enhanced monitoring' in place at Langley care home after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A long-term care home that saw one of the deadliest outbreaks of B.C.'s first wave of COVID-19 infections is taking extra pandemic precautions again, after a staff member at the facility tested positive for the disease.

In a post on its website Wednesday, Langley Lodge said it had put "enhanced monitoring" in place, suspending social visits and only allowing fully vaccinated essential visitors. Residents were also being screened for coronavirus symptoms twice daily.

Communal dining and activities for residents are unaffected by the changes.

"Vaccination rates at Langley Lodge are high, with 96 per cent of residents and 90 per cent of staff vaccinated and counting," the care home said in its post.

"Despite this, you can still acquire COVID-19 if vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness."

In an update Thursday, the care home said social visits for fully vaccinated visitors were allowed to resume for residents on Floors 1, 2 and 3. Enhanced monitoring continued to be in place for Floors 4 through 6.

"If we continue moving forward without any additional cases, enhanced monitoring will conclude on Sept. 4," the facility said. "We will wait for direction from public health before we can announce a reopening of social visits to affected floors."

Langley Lodge saw one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. during the pandemic's first wave. A total of 51 residents and 16 staff members tested positive during the outbreak, and 26 residents died.

The outbreak ended on July 3, 2020, and would go on to be eclipsed in size by many of the outbreaks at B.C. care homes during the second wave.