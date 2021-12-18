Enhanced visitor restrictions now in place at Stevenson Memorial Hospital
With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb, another area hospital is reintroducing strict visitor restrictions.
As of today, Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) is moving back to what it calls Phase 2 of its visitor policy, which brings into effect new rules for various patients.
"We understand how important family members and loved ones are to the patient experience and their care journey, but we have to be mindful of the risks associated with this new variant and take extra precaution to ensure our facility remains as safe as possible," Jody Levac, the president and CEO of SMH said in a news release.
Any patients admitted to the emergency department, or any outpatient clinics will not be permitted any visitors. The exception to this rule includes minors, patients with cognitive impairment and palliative patients.
Meanwhile, inpatients will be permitted one visitor a day for a one-hour visit between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Surgical patients will be allowed a designated support person for discharge, while obstetrical patients are permitted one support person as well.
According to the hospital, proof of vaccination is required for all visitors.
