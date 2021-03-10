Temperatures will once again hover around the freezing point this afternoon, but beware the clearing skies this evening.

A ridge of Arctic air is building and advancing towards us, pushing overnight conditions into a deep freeze. The good news is it won’t stick around too long, with plus temperatures returning by the weekend!

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -1

Evening: -4

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -6

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3