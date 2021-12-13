Enjoy the great outdoors at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre
Winter offers the opportunity to explore the great outdoors at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre.
The Midland centre offers several events throughout the winter.
The centre will hold a 'Christmas Bird Count' event on Jan. 8, to educate children on the various species of birds that call the centre home throughout the winter.
"We're going to give them a sheet that they fill out," explains Johanna Rumney, program manager at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre. "We're going to do guided hikes, so we're going to take them through, teach them how to use binoculars and how to count species."
There are many workshops and opportunities to see wildlife in the great outdoors, from snowshoeing to trail walking and cross-country skiing.
This month, the centre offers an educational winter day camp for children from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 and from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29. Kids will learn to identify different birds and migratory habits.
"There is nothing better than getting a child engaged with environmental stewardship because that child is going to grow up and continue to live that way," says Kim Hacker, executive director.
For more information or to sign up for winter events, visit the centre's website.
-
Blue Mountain closed until temperatures dipBlue Mountain Resort announced on Monday, that it will be closing ski and snow operations due to the mild temperatures.
-
Mayor wants city to examine how it can create more affordable child care spacesEdmonton's mayor is pleased the province and federal government agreed to an affordable child care deal and said the city needs to examine how it can supplement the work to create spaces.
-
Windsor passes 2022 budget increase despite heated debate over transitWindsor city council passed the 2022 budget Monday night, and your taxes are going up.
-
Anti-vaccine protest featuring effigies of B.C. politicians slammed as 'disturbing,' 'offensive'A protest at the B.C. legislature featuring hanging effigies of provincial politicians went too far, according to critics concerned about escalating behaviour from those opposed to COVID-19 vaccines and public health measures.
-
Larkspur home heavily damaged by garage fireA fire that started in the garage of a southeast Edmonton home Monday evening damaged one residence and melted the siding of its immediate neighbours.
-
'A kind, gentle soul': Vancouver park caretaker remembered as police search for suspect in his homicidePolice are still searching for evidence at the scene of a homicide that has left a Vancouver neighbourhood in shock.
-
'There is a crisis in the RN workforce': Local hospitals dealing with staffing shortagesWhile Ontario is grappling with rising COVID-19 cases, hospitals in Waterloo Region and Guelph are still struggling with staffing shortages.
-
Dangerous driving caught on camera forces trucking licence suspension, 171 trucks off B.C. roadsA dangerous driving maneuver caught on camera on a major B.C. highway has resulted in nearly 200 trucks being pulled off B.C. roads.
-
RCMP seeking the public’s help in locating man wanted for attempted murder.Police say 37-year-old Donovan Oochoo is charged with attempted murder along with fire arms charges after an altercation on the Muskowekwan First Nation.