Enjoy the great outdoors with free winter activities in Orillia
Those looking to get out this winter can enjoy some free activities offered by the City of Orillia.
February is 'Winter Active Month,' and the City is offering a wide range of activities to encourage people to remain physically active during the cold season.
"When people typically hibernate inside, we want to get them out using our facilities and using our parks," says Megan Visser, recreation program supervisor for the City of Orillia. "So we run a variety of free programs for the community."
There will be a number of in-person events after last year's events were primarily held online. From indoor to outdoor events, there will be a number of activities to enjoy.
"We're really excited to get in-person activities back up and running and get people out of the house, and we get to engage with them as well," Visser says.
Pre-registration is required for some activities due to capacity limits. To find out more, visit the City's website.
