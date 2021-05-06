Enjoy the sun, because showers are on the way: This is your Saskatoon forecast

We’ve got sun and cloud and daytime highs in the mid-teens today and Friday, before things cool off and get wet this weekend.

Rain will be welcome news for producers, who have been waiting for moisture during a dry spring in Saskatoon and area. Saturday is expected to see periods of rain through the day and into the evening, while Sunday has a chance of showers.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 14

Evening: 0

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday – Periods of Rain

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8