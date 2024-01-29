Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last -- we'll be about seasonal again by the weekend

Expect it to be status quo for the next few days.

The weather looks pretty similar each day this workweek but will change quite a bit for the weekend.

Here is a look at the Tuesday forecast:

The atmospheric river (a flow driving moisture and warmer air from the tropics to the west coast) is giving Alberta this warmer weather.

Not much moisture is going to make it over the Rockies to us for now.

But by the weekend, a new weather pattern will set up.

We will then get colder and closer to normal temperatures with a high of 3 C on Saturday and likely -3 C on Sunday, with a good chance of snow.

If you like the warmer temps we have now, try to enjoy it while it's here.

By the weekend, we get into a long stretch of more seasonal temps (minus single digits):