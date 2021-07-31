Enjoy the water in North Bay this summer

After being docked for all of summer 2020, the Chief Commanda Two cruise ship is back on Lake Nipissing and tourists who spoke with CTV News really enjoyed their experience.

“We are actually from Mississauga, but we came up north for a couple days to a cottage. It’s definitely a new experience I haven’t been on a cruise ship for almost two years now, so it’s just different scenery that’s nice to see,” said one person riding the boat.

“I’m from Ottawa, I’m liking the water, and I’m also liking the islands,” said another tourist.

For Captain Rich Stivrins, it’s his 18th year steering the ship and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“People just enjoy being able to relax, whether it’s an hour and a half or a two and a half hour cruise. They’re going to enjoy the lake, grab a drink and a bite to eat and just socialize with family and friends,” he said.

“It’s just a nice way to spend the summer.”

On the other side of town, lies Trout Lake, where tourists and residents of North Bay are often found enjoying a bite to eat on the Average Joes patio, located directly on the lake.

“It’s an experience that’s very similar to being in the Muskokas,” said Average Joes owner James Bruce.

“Where they’re sitting outside, enjoying a good meal, with a great view and a lot of people moving around on the lake.”

Trout Lake also offers waterfront cottages and camps, and Average Joe delivers meals to all waterfront properties for those wanting to enjoy a meal at home.

“Once we determine the location, the Sea Doo staff actually put it in to their cell phone and it gives GPS routing. Then we call as we are about to leave the premise here and then they start heading out on the water,” said Bruce.

“As they get closer, the red dot on the GPS starts to expand so they know they’re in eye sight of where they need to go, and typically the people are on their docks waiting for the Sea Doos to arrive,” he added.

When it comes to spending the night on the lake, the Sunset Inn is encouraging people to book their stay.

“Weekends are always busy and looking good in North Bay. But we’re always encouraging locals to travel, especially around the province,” said Sunset Inn owner Chatel Petan.

“At least we’re supporting our economy, especially small businesses like mine, just got to keep them going and stabilize them to get us through these tough times.”

From individual hotel cabins, to having a private beach, Patel says there’s something for everyone to do without having to leave the resort property.

“You could stay put and just relax for the rest of your day. The water is shallow, it’s fresh water, and it’s safe. Everyone enjoys being by the water and that’s the main thing that attracts people to my place, there’s things to do.”

Between the trails, beaches, and bodies of water in the city, Tourism North Bay believes physical distancing can be applied to all the activities the city has to offer.

“One of the most important aspects of North Bay, is the lake and the water and the wide open spaces that we have, so really social distancing is in our nature so we invite people to take advantage of that,” said Tourism North Bay executive director Steve Dreany.