Enmax to replace Calgary power station with new facility

Enmax is moving ahead with construction on a new power station that will replace one that's been a part of Calgary's energy since the turn of the 20th century.

The city's Substation No. 1, which has provided power to the city's downtown core – including early streetlights and streetcar rail system – for more than 100 years, is set to be replaced.

The company says a new station located across the street is much larger and has much different capabilities.

"Construction includes a new 35,000 square foot substation building, housing medium and high voltage electrical equipment and control room, and six high voltage transmission lines and 24 medium voltage network feeder lines," the business wrote in a statement.

Officials say the work is the largest-ever project for the company.

"It's part of Enmax's continued investment in building a strong and resilient grid to ensure the continued delivery of safe, reliable power – now and into the future," said Enmax Power president Jana Mosley.

Substation No. 1 was built in 1912 and has evolved over its lifespan to currently supply about 45 per cent of the power to downtown Calgary's geographic area.

While most of the work is being done on site, there will be a period of time in the new year when construction will affect traffic on Ninth Avenue, as well as Seventh and Eighth Streets S.W.

It's expected to be complete by early 2025.