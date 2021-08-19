Family of 9 escapes house fire west of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The home of a spiritual leader on Enoch Cree Nation was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
Multiple crews were called to battle a fire on Township Road 522, three kilometres west of Highway 60.
A nation spokesperson said two adults and seven children escaped before the house burned down.
"Everything is lost in the home and the home will not be repaired but replaced," Tanya Cardinal told CTV News.
The home belonged to Rocky Morin, a spiritual leader in the community, Cardinal said.
Enoch Cree Nation is raising money for the Morin family.
The fire started on the back deck but it's unclear what caused it, Cardinal said.
