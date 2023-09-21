'Enough is enough': Calgary mother calls for increased transit security after son murdered

A Calgary man killed at the Marlborough CTrain Station over the weekend is being remembered by loved ones as the "warmest, kindest person anyone would ever meet."

Tristan Anderson, 28, was stabbed to death on Saturday, Sept. 16 in what police believe was a targeted attack.

"He was willing to do anything for anybody," said Heather Anderson, Tristan's mother. "He was always smiling. Even as a baby, he never cried, he just smiled all the time.

"I was in actual disbelief when I got the news that he was killed, I never prepared myself for anything like this," she said.

Officers found Tristan suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Six people were taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Police have charged 19-year-old Theran Keurin Rodrick Dixon with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

The death is prompting the Anderson family to call on the city, Calgary Police Service and government officials to make changes to make CTrain and bus stations safer.

"Enough is enough," Heather said. "The city said they were going to step up security, but where is the security? Cameras aren’t enough anymore. Why aren’t we doing what Europe does and have metal detectors, making it safe for everyone to feel safe to get on the train?

"We were there the other day, at Marlborough Station, to lay flowers… and for 40 minutes, the whole time we were there, not one security guard came on that platform. People were smoking drugs, raiding the shelter, with children walking around, and the crime rate is so bad at Marlborough.

"My son is not the only victim. There's been other stabbings, people who have been beaten, there was a young man that was burned in that building."

Tristan’s uncle is the co-founder of Calgary’s Bear Clan Patrol, a non-profit organization aimed at providing safety, support and crime prevention to those in need.

"My nephew is dead," said William Anderson. "It just makes me wonder, could I have done more? But we’re only human, we need more protection involved in these very dangerous places.

"Of course, it’s devastating for everyone, how many witnesses during rush hour saw this, it must have been devastating for those poor innocent people to have watched that."

Anyone with information on Tristan's death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.