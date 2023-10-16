Enrolment surges in Saskatoon schools
Saskatoon schools saw a sizeable increase in enrolment this year, according to numbers from the Catholic and public school divisions.
Catholic schools in the city saw the greatest year-over-year increase, with 1,590 new students as of Sept. 30, while Saskatoon’s public schools reported an increase of 1,078 over last year.
With 28,256 students enrolled this year, public schools serve the most kids in Saskatoon.
“Much of this enrollment growth can be attributed to the current demographic and population trends in the City of Saskatoon, as well as an influx of newcomers to our school division,” Saskatoon Public School Division spokesperson Jennifer Lyons told CTV News.
New programs in Saskatoon’s public schools like nature-based learning, science, technology, language and cultural programs could also be part of the appeal, Lyons said.
Both divisions reported the highest increases in elementary schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 8.
Lyons says the addition of more full-day Kindergarten programs funded by the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation played a role in the jump in numbers at that grade.
Saskatoon’s Catholic schools also saw a significant increase in high school enrolment this year, with an additional 526 students.
-
Nearly half of violent crime reports reviewed by B.C. prosecutors are domestic violence cases. Why isn’t it treated as an urgent public safety concern?Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one most devastating -- and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North BayProvincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street that occurred Monday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rulesAs part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
-
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from City of Barrie to support vital operationsBarrie Mayor Alex Nuttall presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday to help with day-to-day operations as the charity deals with high demand.
-
Lethbridge working to expand homeless shelter spaces as winter approachesLethbridge's encampment strategy has been in place since the spring, but with colder weather on the way, the city is changing how it deals with its most vulnerable.
-
'We still have a chance': Riders can still clinch playoff spot despite losing recordThe Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) can still clinch the final West Division playoff spot with a win this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders (5-11).