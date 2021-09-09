Enrolment up at Mount Royal University as classes resume

Students returned to a mix of in-person and online classes at Mount Royal University on Thursday and officials say enrolment is up slightly over last year.

"Across all programs, 75 to 80 per cent of courses are being delivered in person," read a release.

"Along with classes, most campus services, from student advising and wellness to food services and recreation are also open for in-person interactions again."

Some 15,000 students were enrolled last year, which was a 5.3 per cent jump from the year before, and officials say enrollment this year is expected to go up slightly again.

"Faculty and staff went above and beyond to make sure students' education and experiences, while different, remained exemplary during the pandemic. We’re thrilled to welcome them back to campus with new measures and an expectation we will adapt to an ever changing situation," said MRU president and vice-chancellor Tim Rahilly.

"We continue to weather this unprecedented time together but the demand for our programs stayed strong and our enrollment is proof of that.”

Masks are required in all indoor public settings and students who are unvaccinated will have to take part in a rapid testing program. The details of that are still being worked out, "but students, faculty and staff will need to indicate their vaccination status," read a release.

"Fully vaccinated individuals can opt out of mandatory testing while unvaccinated individuals will be required to participate in frequent rapid testing and do a daily self-check for symptoms before coming to campus," it read.

A walk-in clinic was set up Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and it will be open again Thursday on the Cougars Concourse. A vaccination bus will also be parked on campus at the East Gate on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for students to get their shot if they still need to do that,” said Rahilly.

"The best way to protect yourself and your community, and not have to do rapid testing, is to get vaccinated. We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”