Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is searching for an endangered North Atlantic right whale that was spotted Thursday entangled in some kind of gear east of Gaspe, Que.
The whale is a 14-year-old female known as Sundog.
Federal officials say marine mammal rescue agencies are on standby, though a disentanglement mission won't be attempted unless sea conditions are favourable.
It remains unclear what kind of gear needs to be cut away or where it came from.
There are about 336 North Atlantic right whales in existence, and many spend their summers feeding in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Fifteen calves were observed earlier this year in waters off the United States.
The first right whale spotted entering Canadian waters this season was seen on May 4 by the crew aboard a surveillance aircraft as it flew over the gulf, north of Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.
The sighting triggered a 15-day fishing closure in specific fishing grids in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
-
2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to UkraineTwo chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.
-
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekendWhile the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekendThe OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
More consumers reaching for alcohol-free beer, wines and spiritsVarious studies over the past two years have shown that there was a worldwide increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic because many people were worried and stressed as they self-isolated due to COVID-19.
-
Regina police dog seriously injured during arrestA Regina police dog was seriously injured during an arrest of a man charged with sexual assault, on Thursday morning.