Enter a contest to rename Midland tour boat
The vessel formerly known as 'Miss Midland' will be returning to the shores of Southern Georgian Bay this summer, and the public is being asked to select the new name.
Landmark Cruises will be bringing the double-decker ship back to the area for sightseers to enjoy a wide range of cruise options.
Currently named the "Tobermory Legacy," Landmark Cruises is holding a contest for the public to choose the ship's new name.
From Jan. 1 to Jan. 30, the public is encouraged to submit name ideas online.
The top prize includes two tickets for a scenic dinner cruise, including a chef-prepared meal, and being on stage when the new name is announced. Prizes will also be given out to those in second and third place.
Pending COVID-19 restrictions and weather, the launch date and renaming ceremony is scheduled for May 20.
Members of the public will be invited to the Penetanguishene dock to unveil the cruise line's new name and launch the first cruise, where there will be free cake, live music and other events.
Limited tickets to the event will become available at a later date.
Submit your entry for the new name here.
