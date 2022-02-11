Entering the high in Calgary today

UPDATE: Very little to add! I remain unconvinced at the Valentine's Day jump in temp above 5. Still, after the cold pushes through Tuesday and Wednesday, we're right back into the warmer passages for Thursday and beyond next week. The 7-day trend will be quite optimistic-looking on our CTV News at 5 & 6! See you there.

A new ridge of high pressure is sweeping through – as we're caught up in the exit region, we will continue to face northern wind, but by late this afternoon, that's subject to change for us. Some forecast models are convinced we'll make it up to 3 C today, but that's dependent on how rapidly our transition takes place:

From the image below, the jet has pressed into B.C., and will aim to arrive here tonight, though we won't see much of a warm-up from this until tomorrow. The northerly wind will serve to limit cloud growth today.

After high pressure for Saturday and Sunday, a large low will jump into the fray, plunging the jet again through Valentine's Day Monday, and holding us in its grip through Tuesday and beyond. Yesterday on our shows, I said we could see three to five centimetres of snow through this setup. This would predominantly occur on Tuesday and Wednesday. I'm sticking to those values for the time being. Long-range forecasts, for what they're worth, suggest we could return to above-normal conditions once again by next week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight

Clear, low -7 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low 1 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: cloudy, low -3 C

Monday

Mainly cloudy, pm flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: flurries, low -1 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: flurries, low -9 C

Wednesday

AM flurries, clearing

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: flurries, low -9 C

Our pic of the day today is from Iva, who perhaps watched our CTV News at 6 yesterday, saw the picture of a pup in the foreground and a sunset in the back, and mixed in one of her very own! This is Milo!

