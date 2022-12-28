Entering the new year above freezing

A mainly sunny day is on the way for the London region before the rain showers move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will move to above seasonal by the end of the wee, even getting close to double digits.

Wednesday: Clearing this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning

Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Saturday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Monday: Cloudy. High 6.