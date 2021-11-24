Entertainment and shopping district development coming to Prince Albert

A new entertainment and shopping area is being planned in Prince Albert called “The Yard District.”

The development is planned to surround two new arenas and an aquatic centre with 88 acres of land that is currently under construction south east of Prince Albert.

“For residents and visitors alike, The Yard District will truly represent an extraordinary experience unlike any other in Prince Albert,” said Gord Broda, president of Signature Development.

Signature Development’s concept is modeled after the ICE District in Edmonton and will offer dining, entertainment, lodging, sports and shopping.

The City of Prince Albert has secured funding, picked a design and a 148,000 sq. ft. facility that will include two ice surfaces and an aquatics centre.

Broda says an additional WHL arena for the Prince Albert Raiders is in the design phase and with approval expected soon.

The company has hired a sales and marketing manager for the project to help find entrepreneurs for the area.

“We are currently seeking additional partners to join the project and are excited to begin construction,” said Signature Developments partner Rust Clunie.

The surface construction of The Yard District is expected to begin in 2022.

Clunie says it’s happy to welcome to a variety of businesses opening up in the area such as hospitality, retail, private services and automotive.