Entertainment fans rejoice, Edmonton Expo returns after 3-year hiatus

Comic lovers and entertainment fans will gather this weekend for the Edmonton Expo.

The usually annual three-day event will make a comeback from Sept. 16 to 18 at the Edmonton Expo Centre for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the last three events to be cancelled.

Celebrity guest stars attending the expo this year include the Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith, Robb Wells, and John Paul Tremblay, William Shatner from Star Trek, and Patty Guggenheim from She Hulk.

Lou Ferrigno, the original actor and bodybuilder who played The Incredible Hulk in the CBS television series in the late 70s, will also attend the event and offer fans the chance to get an autograph.

At a media preview event on Thursday, Ferrigno told CTV News Edmonton he's excited to be back greeting fans after years of pandemic restrictions.

"People are so happy to get out and see their favourite celebrities," he said.

Over five seasons, Lou Ferrigno played the superhero who turns big, green and mean when he gets angry after being exposed to excess gamma rays. He's always surprised to hear how big an impression the show made.

"The beauty of the Hulk was," he added, "the whole world loves it because every one of us have a little Hulk inside of us. We connect with that character. There's times when we get mad and want to smash tables.

"He does it for us, and he's like a release for us."

Since a young boy, Ferrigno has used a cochlear implant to restore his hearing. He says the most rewarding part of meeting followers of his work is hearing that he's helped inspire them to accept who they are.

"When I was young, I didn't have a Comic-Con or people to talk to," Ferrigno said. "I wish somebody gave me hope, like I give people hope (now).

"I had to give myself my own self-support," he added. "It's nice to see people that come to shows now that are OK with who they are. (That) it's OK to be a superhero and enjoy what you are."

Ferrigno has most recently filmed a horror movie called The Hermit and plays Lenny Montana in the Paramount+ series The Offer.

"(The Offer), it's one of the best series that I've filmed in the past 10 years," he said.

Single-day and three-day admission passes still are available. For tickets and more information about the Edmonton Expo, visit its website.