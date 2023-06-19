Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threat

All schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an "unverified threat."

Police say the action was taken “out of an abundance of caution."

“Police are investigating and will have more information when possible.”

Out of an abundance of caution, @niagaracatholic has placed a Hold and Secure on all schools in Niagara following an unverified threat.



Police are investigating and will have more information when possible

In a letter to parents Monday, the school board said the threat was targeting an unidentified Niagara Catholic school.

All schools were placed in a hold and secure order as a result.

“Students are safe with their teachers inside the school and will be able to move freely throughout the school during the hold and secure,” the letter says.

“We ask parents to please not attend the school to pick up children.”

There are more than 20,000 students within the Niagara Catholic District School Board.