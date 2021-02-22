The entire length of the Rideau Canal Skateway will close temporarily Monday night, the National Capital Commission said.

In a statement on its website, the NCC said the skateway would close at 10 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice due the effects of adverse weather conditions on the ice.

"The milder weather in the forecast and the snowfall contribute to the formation of cracks on the ice surface, in addition to dangerous holes which can be hidden under the snow," the NCC said.

The forecast this week includes highs above 0C on Tuesday and Wednesday and periods of snow.

The full 7.8 km of the world's largest skating rink has been available for skaters since Feb. 1. Just under 20,000 people visited the skateway each day during the second week of the month.