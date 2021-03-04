Following additional COVID-19 cases, health officials in Sudbury have dismissed all staff and students from a high school battling an outbreak.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) said late Wednesday night that the school would be closed as of Thursday. This follows an outbreak declaration at the school that was made on Tuesday.

Health officials say following additional cases, they are worried about increased community spread in the school.

"Public Health is working closely with the school community and Rainbow District School Board to ensure all necessary public health measures are put into place to identify potential cases and limit spread," read a news release sent out Wednesday. "Parents and guardians are being provided notice of the school dismissal and will receive specific public health guidance."

Officials had previously dismissed only select classes at the school that had been directly impacted by one of the confirmed cases. Anyone in those classes who has already been given guidance by health officials is asked to continue to follow that advice.

The school was slated to potentially reopen Thursday after all staff and students were dismissed on March 1.

The school is one of a number of others in the city that have seen confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, Cyril Varney, Lasalle Secondary, Jean Hanson and Algonquin Public School are all under outbreak status.

For the latest on COVID-19 in the Greater Sudbury region click here.