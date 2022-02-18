Entomica proposes new butterfly house for Sault Ste. Marie
A popular Sault Ste. Marie insectarium is looking to expand its operations, with the proposal of a new butterfly house.
Entomica is seeking approval from the city for a butterfly house community centre, which, according to the organization, would merge the city's rich history of science and culture.
"We have the supporting greenhouses, we have the horticultural department, it's a great tie-in with the college, the university, the senior homes, the whole tourism of the waterfront," said John Dedes, Entomica CEO.
Dedes said it would be similar to Science North's butterfly gallery, but on a smaller scale. He said it will help the city capitalize on rising interest in botanical-themed tourist sites in Ontario.
"But I want it to be a community centre, as well," he added. "With all these things, events, there's a waterfall feature that's proposed for it, there's a cafe that's proposed for it, the event space."
City council will review the proposal Monday.
If approved, an exact location has yet to have been chosen, but Dedes said he would ideally like to have it located along the waterfront.
