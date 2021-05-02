Entry to Barrie Colts' home could be re-named for Dale Hawerchuk

When the Barrie Colts hit the ice again, fans could see a tribute to the team's late coach.

On Monday night, city councillors will discuss dubbing a part of Bayview Drive leading into the Sadlon Arena parking lot "Dale Hawerchuk Way".

Councillor Gary Harvey says the move would be recognition of Hawerchuk's nine years behind the bench for the Colts and his broader support of hockey in Barrie. Harvey imagines an unveiling date would coincide with other potential events to honour his memory.

Hawerchuk died in August after a year-long battle with stomach cancer. He was 57.

The Toronto native collected two Memorial Cups, took home CHL Player of the Year, was the Memorial Cup MVP and QMJHL First Team All-Star.

Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1981. He became the youngest player in NHL history to post 100 points, a record broken by Sidney Crosby in 2006.

After 16 years with the Jets, Hawerchuk retired at the age of 34 with 1,409 points marking his spot in 17th place on the career points list. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Jets plan to honour Hawerchuk with a statue, and there's a petition to name a Winnipeg street for him.