Environment Canada advising against travel following Sask. winter storm

While the snow has mostly stopped falling in Saskatchewan, Environment Canada is still advising against travel.

“Today’s not a good travel day,” Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said.

“There's still a lot of blowing and drifting snow, because there's a lot of fresh snow to blow around so people should take those precautions.”

Lang estimates 10 centimetres of snow fell in Saskatoon on Tuesday, with freezing rain and wind gusts peaking at 90 kilometres an hour.

Meadow Lake saw the most amount of snow in the province with about 24 centimetres.

The low pressure that brought the storm is moving east to Manitoba, but the flurries and wind are expected to stay.

Environment Canada has also issued a wind advisory for Pelican Narrows and a winter storm warning for Hudson Bay.