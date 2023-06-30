Environment Canada cancels tornado warning for Okotoks, High River and Foothills
Environment Canada cancelled a tornado warning for several communities in south-central Alberta late Friday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., a tornado advisory was lifted for Foothills No.31, Okotoks and High River.
Around 4 p.m., Environment Canada said affected areas included Blackie, Brown-Lowery Park, Okotoks, Diamond Valley and High River.
By 4:40 p.m., Environment Canada had removed Diamond Valley from that list, but the warning remained in place for the other areas.
"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado," Environment Canada said.
"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."
Environment Canada recommended taking cover "if threatening weather approaches" and to watch for further updates.
