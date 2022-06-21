Environment Canada confirms tornado near Rheinfeld, Sask.

Environment Canada confirmed in a news release Tuesday that a tornado touched down near the hamlet of Rheinfeld during intense thunderstorms on June 20.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the agency received reports of a tornado approximately 5 kilometres northeast of Rheinfeld.

The tornado was part of a severe thunderstorm that moved through parts of southwestern Saskatchewan during the evening of June 20.

A preliminary assessment rated the tornado as an EF-0, with no reported damage and no reported injuries or fatalities.

Rhienfeld is approximately 245 kilometres southwest of Regina.

ECCC meteorologists are currently seeking pictures of the tornado and any damage it may have caused.

The public is encouraged to call 1-800-239-0484, email skstorm@canada.ca, or tweet to #skstorm to report severe weather at any time.