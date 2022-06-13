Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Maymont, Sask.
The nation's weather agency has confirmed a tornado touched down east of Maymont, Sask. on Friday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says it received reports and videos of the tornado but there was no damage reported.
The twister was captured on video by Audrey Gofer who spotted it as she was heading to North Battleford.
There was a big black cloud and then I started seeing dust swirling and then I told my nephew, 'There’s a tornado!'" she told CTV News.
Gofer's video can be viewed using the player above.
In an update issued on Monday, ECCC gave the tornado a rating of EF0 — "weak" with wind speeds roughly between 65 and 115 kilometres per hour.
While ECCC meteorologists have seen enough data and video to feel confident that it was a tornado, the agency is still seeking images of the tornado or any damage it may have caused.
