Environment Canada ends tornado warning for Simcoe County

A tornado warning has ended Simcoe County Friday evening.

Environment Canada stated on its website shortly after7 p.m. that its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is "capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain."

The national weather agency says heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," it noted.

Residents are urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes.

Very big and rotating wall cloud on the west side of Creemore now. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/yswwRcChqz