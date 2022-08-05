Environment Canada ends warnings for severe thunderstorms in central Manitoba

Environment Canada has ended the thunderstorm warnings and watches for central Manitoba.

Early on Friday morning, the weather agency warned Manitobans that parts of the province could be hit with “dangerous” thunderstorms, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and damaging hail.

However, as of 9 a.m., all thunderstorm warnings and watches have ended.

The statements noted that the low-pressure system moved through the region, which brought showers and thunderstorms.

The weather agency reminded Manitobans that large hail can damage people’s property, break windows, dent cars and cause injury, while heavy winds can damage buildings, knock down trees and blow cars off the road.

Environment Canada adds that lightning, which can cause injury or death, is likely to occur with any thunderstorm that develops. Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes.