A winter storm that began Tuesday in northwestern Ontario is moving east bringing lots of snow, causing Environment Canada to expand and escalate its weather alerts in the region.

Significant snowfall continues across northern Ontario Wednesday from the Manitoba border to the Quebec border and up to the James Bay coast, resulting in snowfall warnings being expanded for the area, as up to 30 cm of snow is expected by Thursday afternoon. The communities under the snowfall warning now also include Kapuskasing, Hearst, Timmins, Cochrane, Fort Hope, Webequie, Moosonee, and Fort Albany.

"Brisk northerly winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h early (Wednesday) evening and into Thursday will result in localized blowing snow over exposed areas," Environment Canada said. "Driving conditions will deteriorate today as the snow continues. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly."

Special weather statements have been issued for the Greater Sudbury area, Chapleau, Gogama, Manitoulin Island, North Shore, North Bay, West Nipissing and the Timiskaming District.

These communities will see snow Wednesday morning turn to rain in the evening with potential for significant snowfall on Christmas Day.

"A band of snow will move across the areas (Wednesday) morning. After this initial band of snow, relatively dry conditions can be expected through the rest of the day. Rain is forecast to begin (Wednesday) night ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. This rain will then transition to light snow Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening. A few centimetres of snowfall accumulation will be possible by Christmas morning," Environment Canada said.

Another low-pressure system is tracking toward the area and expected to reach the northeast Christmas Day bringing amounts of snow between 5 to 15 centimetres before possibly turning into ice pellets or freezing rain.

The precipitation is forecasted to taper off Friday night.