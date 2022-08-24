Environment Canada expands heat warning on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is expanding a heat warning this week to the inland areas of Vancouver Island.

The weather office issued a warning for the eastern parts of the island Tuesday before broadening it to the inland zone Wednesday morning.

Daytime highs are forecasted to reach between 29 C and 34 C in both the inland and eastern regions, including the communities of Port Alberni, Duncan and Nanaimo, B.C.

The agency says a ridge of high pressure and warm air will linger until Thursday before cooling off on Friday and into the weekend.

Environment Canada says heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with chronic illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and limit strenuous exercise outdoors.