Environment Canada expands wind, rain warnings for Vancouver Island

Environment and Climate Change Canada is expanding its extreme weather warnings for Vancouver Island as "very strong" winds approach the region Friday.

The national weather service issued special weather statements Thursday for Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island and Eastern Vancouver Island.

On Friday, the weather forecaster added severe weather warnings for western and northern Vancouver Island, where winds are predicted to hit 100 km/h and 110 km/h, respectively.

The windstorm is expected to hit the North Island around noon Friday while all other regions will see winds pick up in the evening and through the overnight period.

Winds are forecasted to gust up to 80 km/h in Greater Victoria and the Gulf Islands overnight.

The wind will be accompanied by heavy rains, with up to 80 millimetres projected for the West Island and 20 to 60 millimetres projected for all other regions.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a statement Friday. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen overnight before gradually easing out of the area Saturday.